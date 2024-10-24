CM Sukhu seeks Central funds for development of tourism in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for support in developing integrated tourist destinations across the state. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for assistance from the Central government, particularly under special Central assistance schemes.

During a discussion in the national capital on Thursday, Sukhu said the state planned to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) within the next few weeks, highlighting key projects, including a wellness centre-cum-health resort at Dehra in Kangra district, and an integrated tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister also noted the state’s initiative to promote water sports, citing the significant potential of the Pong and Bhakra dams to attract tourists. He reaffirmed Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, focusing on enhancing infrastructure and connectivity to cater to high-end tourists. As part of this effort, the state was developing heliports to connect all district headquarters and was expanding the Kangra Airport.

Sukhu also advocated for the construction of golf courses in the state and requested speedy funding for the Pong Dam reservoir, which had been designated as a tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. He also said a revised DPR for the development of the Chintpurni Temple complex under the Prashad Scheme had been submitted to the Central government, seeking prompt funding approval.

Shekhawat assured the CM that he would expedite the approval process for the proposed iconic tourist centres and support Himachal Pradesh’s tourism initiatives, including the timely release of funds.