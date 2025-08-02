4 cops suspended in Solan for liquor transport during CM’s Chandigarh visit

In a swift disciplinary action, the Solan police have suspended four police personnel — one sub-inspector and three constables — after a video surfaced, allegedly showing them loading cartons of liquor into a police escort vehicle in Chandigarh.

The vehicle had reportedly been deployed as part of the Chief Minister’s security convoy during his official visit to the Union Territory on Friday.

The incident came to light after a bystander captured a video of the policemen in uniform handling boxes suspected to be liquor cartons and loading them into a marked police vehicle.

The footage quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the misuse of official machinery.

Following preliminary verification, Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh, ordered the suspension of the four officials.

“We have suspended four personnel based on the contents of the video, which is currently under detailed inquiry. One of the suspended individuals is of sub-inspector rank, while the other three are constables,” said Singh.

Out of the four, two personnel belong to the 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), while the other two are from the Solan district police force.

“The matter is being taken very seriously, and further action will be taken after the inquiry is completed. Accountability will be ensured,” added SP Singh.