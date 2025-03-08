Students suffer as strike by patwaris, Kanungos halts issuance of certificates

A Class 12 student Akshita of the Bangana area in Una district had to apply for the medical entrance examination under the economically weaker section (EWS) category for which she required a certificate which was to be issued by the local authorities.

The certificate could only be issued as per the rules after verification by local revenue officials.

As lower revenue officials in the state are on strike, she failed to get the EWS certificate.

While talking The Tribune, Shakti Sharma, father of Akshita, said the process of filling application forms for the national level tests for medical education had started across the country.

“For filling the form under the EWS category, my daughter needs a certificate. Due to the strike, I failed to get the required certificate,” he said.

“Yesterday was the last day for submitting the application form. My daughter submitted the form under the general category instead of the EWS category,” he said.

He said many students were sufferings due to strike of lower-rung revenue officials. The government should resolve the issue or create alternative methods for people requiring certificates.

Lower revenue officials, including patwaris and Kanungos are on strike in the state since last fortnight.

They are protesting against the state government’s decision to convert their cadre from district to state level.

Earlier, patwaris and Kanungos had district cadre, which meant that they could be transferred within the district only. However, since their cadre was converted to the state level, they could be transferred across the state.

Patwaris and Kanungos are involved in a lot of activities linked with the common people. Besides maintenance of the revenue records, patwaris and Kanungos are involved in making various certificates such as bona fide certificates, agriculturist certificates and EWS, backward class and SC/ST certificates.

At present, students are filling forms for various entrance tests in the state and for government recruitments across the country. They are facing difficulties in getting certificates required for filling forms.

Meanwhile, patwaris and Kanungos Yesterday organised a protest in Dharamsala against the government’s decision to convert their cadre from district to state.