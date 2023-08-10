Bus service restored on Kalka-Shimla National Highway, big trucks will run from August 11

Shimla: People have got relief after the construction of temporary road near Chakkimod on Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5. People have started getting direct bus facilities from Chandigarh to Shimla after about eight days.

On Wednesday late evening, a trial was conducted by moving empty big trucks from here. Now from Friday, big trucks are also expected to run from here.

On the other hand, if the weather is clear, then some big trucks can also be spent as a trial on Thursday evening. There is still a danger of debris coming from the hill here.

The additional police force has been deployed here who are passing vehicles from one side at a time so that there is no inconvenience to any kind of people. Along with this, the machines and staff of the company constructing the four-lane are also deployed on the spot.

Significantly, the Kalka-Shimla National Highway was closed on August 1 near Chakkimod at around 02:45 am. After this, continuous efforts were made to open it.

At the same time, vehicles were being sent towards the destination by alternate roads. After about 154 hours, small vehicles were passed near Chakkimod on Tuesday.

The movement of buses started from Chakkimod. There is also a plan to run big trucks from here in a day or two. Additional police has been deployed here so that people do not face any kind of problem.