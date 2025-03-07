NABARD approves Rs 109 crore for rural road projects in 6 districts of Himachal

NABARD has granted Rs 109.3 crore for 10 rural road projects in six districts of Himachal Pradesh under RIDF XXX. This approval was made in the 141st meeting of NABARD’s Project Internal Approval Committee.

According to Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, these projects will significantly enhance rural connectivity, improve transportation facilities, and benefit thousands of people across the state. The government has been actively representing the state’s developmental needs at the central level, resulting in successful grants for various projects.

The approved projects include upgrading of key roads such as Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin road, Tikkar Manoh via Jakhyol-Ramehra-Sulkhan-Dhirwin road, and Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar road; link roads connecting Pirsaluhi (Kangra) to Kitpal (Hamirpur), Puyad to Tikkari via Dharli, and roads from Thathar Tripal to Mehwa Panchayat. Also, Saheed Tej Singh Smarak Jatta-Ra-Nallah to Kukrigalu via Harijan Basti Saloun, Katloun and Chhamyar has been included.

One of the key projects is the construction of a 35-metre span bridge connecting Nehwat, Nayaser, Ghaini, and Devidhar. The development of a road with culverts and metalling/tarring from Kanshiwala to Biroja Factory via Jable Ka Bag, Kanol Lag, and Batuni Morch has also been sanctioned.

These projects will play a vital role in strengthening the rural economy by ensuring better connectivity to remote areas and facilitating the smooth movement of agricultural produce, daily essentials, and public transport.

The minister directed PWD officials to initiate work within a month after completing all necessary formalities and instructed them to maintain high-quality construction standards while ensuring the timely completion of these projects.