Light precipitation likely in Shimla

There is a possibility of light snow at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and in the higher reaches of the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba and Shimla until Sunday evening.

There is also a possibility of light precipitation in Shimla and adjoining areas this evening. The sky has been cloudy in and around Shimla since morning.

The weather department forecasts a possibility of light rain in the districts of Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur.

The weather is likely to be dry on Monday, but there is a likelihood of snow and rain at most places in the state over the next two days.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast at isolated places in the state on February 19-20.