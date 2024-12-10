Tibetan exiles celebrate Dalai Lama’s nobel anniversary, call for global compassion

Tibetan exiles gathered in Mcleodganj yesterday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) announced plans to globally celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday (July 6, 2025 – July 6, 2026) as the “Year of Compassion.

” The CTA condemned China’s continued anti-Dalai Lama campaigns and human rights abuses in Tibet, highlighting that over 1.2 million Tibetans have died due to Chinese occupation and more than 6,000 religious and cultural institutions have been destroyed. Despite these actions, the Dalai Lama continues to pray for the wisdom of Chinese leaders.

The CTA praised the Dalai Lama’s commitment to promoting human values, religious harmony and global ecology.

They also criticised China’s education policies, which replace Tibetan language with Chinese and force about one million Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools, stripping them of their cultural heritage.

The CTA emphasised Tibet’s crucial role in maintaining global ecological balance and the environmental damage caused by China’s exploitation of the region.

While Tibetans in exile have successfully preserved their culture, those in Tibet suffer under Chinese oppression.

The CTA remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through the Middle Way Approach, advocating genuine autonomy for Tibetans.