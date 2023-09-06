More tunnels will now be built on the National Highway; Nitin Gadkari gave instructions in the meeting of RO in Delhi

Shimla: Most of the National Highway in Himachal will now pass through tunnels. NHAI has focused on tunnel construction and the plan for tunnels on NH has also been prepared.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also given necessary directions to NHAI in this regard. It has been decided to make this special preparation for the Himalayan regions in the meeting of regional officers from across the country held in Delhi.

Along with this, it has been said to repair the parts damaged by rain as soon as possible. After these instructions, NHAI has focused on the construction of more than half a dozen additional tunnels on the National Highway.

Possibilities of change are also being seen in the section from Bilaspur to Shalaghat in Shimla-Mataur NH, while NHAI has already made provision for tunnels and high bridges between Kanthlighat to Dhalli on Kalka-Shimla NH.

In areas where frequent landslides are taking place, alternatives are also being sought. NHAI has also prepared a draft for the early restoration of Kiratpur-Manali NH. Apart from this, the three tunnels proposed by the state government to NHAI are also being considered.

Significantly, after the consent of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has talked about the construction of another tunnel including Chuwadi-Jot in Chamba and Barot to Lag Valley Tunnel in Kangra.

Now Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also given instructions to take steps in this regard. NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit said that emphasis is being laid on restoring the NH damaged by the rains.

NHAI has now decided to construct tunnels to prevent frequent landslides in the mountains. The number of tunnels to be constructed in the state is currently being assessed.

The special thing is that in this sequence, NHAI can also make necessary changes in the previously determined drawing. So far, the roadmap for most of the four lanes to be constructed in the state has been prepared. After the latest loss of rain, now possibilities of change are being seen in them.