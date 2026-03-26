Tibetan groups hold long-life prayer for Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on Wednesday attended a long-life prayer ceremony offered by three Tibetan groups, who gathered to invoke blessings for his continued life and guidance.

The ceremony was organised by the Association of People from Central Tibet, the Association of People from the Zachuk region of Kham and the Association of People from Kyirong at the Tsuglagkhang temple complex in McLeodganj.

The ritual, presided over by Ling Rinpoche, was based on the Wish-fulfilling Wheel of White Tara, a deity associated with longevity and compassion. Senior monks, including representatives of Namgyal Monastery, participated in the ceremony, which featured prayers, symbolic offerings and sacred chants for the Dalai Lama’s long life.

Central to the ceremony were repeated invocations wishing the Tibetan leader a lifespan of “100 aeons” for the benefit of Buddhist teachings and all sentient beings. Ritual offerings included a Long-Life Arrow presented to the Dalai Lama, along with symbolic items such as a statue of Arya Tara, sacred scriptures and a stupa representing the enlightened body, speech and mind.

The ceremony also included mandala offerings and invocations to past spiritual masters, praying for the continuation of the Dalai Lama’s life and spiritual legacy.

A key highlight was the presentation of a special “World’s Refuge Award” by the Central Tibetan group. The award symbolised universal compassion, peace and the Dalai Lama’s role as a global spiritual guide. It featured motifs such as the Potala Palace and a world map, reflecting both Tibetan heritage and the message of global responsibility and non-violence.

Representatives from the Zachuk region of Kham also presented a commemorative memento and expressed hope for unity among Tibetans and a future return to Lhasa. They reaffirmed their devotion to the Dalai Lama as a symbol of compassion and spiritual leadership.