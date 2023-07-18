Road accident Himachal: car fell into Bhadrash Khad from landslide damaged road

Shimla: Three people have died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. On Monday night at Sharan Dhang on the landslide-damaged Nankhadi-Pandadhar road, a car went uncontrolled and fell into Bhadrash Khad. Three people have died in the accident.

After the accident, the police and the local people took out the dead bodies from the ravine after hard work. It is being told that about 50 meters of the road has disappeared near the Shiva temple in Pandadhar.

The car went uncontrolled and fell into a ravine here on Monday night after a landslide. The deceased have been identified as Veer Singh Thakur s/o Pratap Singh village Vanola Nankhadi, Himmat Singh s/o Savir Das, and Ratan Singh s/o Hari Singh.

Contact of 18 panchayats cut off due to road collapse

Due to landslides, road connectivity of 18 panchayats of Nankhari tehsil to both Rampur and Shimla has been cut off.

About 50 meters of the road near Sharan Dhang has been completely destroyed due to heavy rains. Thousands of people will have to face problems due to traffic stoppage.

Chief Minister condoles the road accident

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep condolences over the death of three people in a road accident at Sharan Dhank in Nankhari Tehsil of Shimla district on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.