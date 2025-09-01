Transport, power supply services hit in Mandi dist, many areas isolated

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has brought life to a standstill in Mandi district, severely impacting both transportation and power supply systems.

Authorities remain on high alert as landslides, road blockages and infrastructure damage continue to threaten public safety.

As many as 205 roads remain blocked across Mandi district, paralysing transport services and isolating many areas. The situation worsened on Sunday afternoon when the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was once again closed to vehicular traffic between Mandi and Kullu due to incidents of shooting stones and landslides on the Pandoh to Aut stretch.

The highway, which had only briefly reopened on August 30 for a few hours, was closed again due to persistent safety concerns.

In a serious incident early this morning, an ambulance skidded off the road near Dwada, reportedly due to slippery conditions caused by falling debris.

One person was injured and was promptly rescued, while vehicle was retrieved by using crane services. Alternative route via Kamand-Kataula, which serves as a backup link between Mandi and Kullu, is open for movement of light vehicles.

Restoration work on the Kiratpur-Manali highway will begin as soon as weather conditions allow. Commuters have been advised to avoid travel in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Mandi is also facing a major power crisis. According to Executive Engineer of the Mandi Electricity Board, Rajesh Kumar, a key 132 kV double circuit transmission tower near 9 Mile (Pandoh) has been completely damaged due to a landslide, disrupting power to large parts of the district. This line was the main supply source for the 132/66/33/11 kV Bijni substation.

Currently, emergency supply is being provided through Shanan-Bijni 66 kV and 33 kV Ratti-Medical College-Badsu-Bijni lines, but frequent tree falls and landslides near Lavandi Nala are causing repeated disruptions.

Restoration of the 132 kV line is underway on a war footing, but full repair could take up to a week. Consumers in affected areas, including Majhwar, Gohkra, Kotli, Bijni, Kamand, and IIT Kamand, have been urged to use electricity only for essential purposes and remain patient.