Himachal declared disaster-affected amid heavy rain damage: Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the entire state as disaster-affected due to the extensive damage caused by cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state has suffered losses worth over Rs 3,056 crore.

The damage has been particularly severe in the infrastructure sector, with roads, bridges, power, and water supply schemes being badly affected. The Manimahesh Yatra has also been impacted, with 16 pilgrims reported dead, and four bodies still stuck in Kugti village in Bharmour.

The Chamba district administration has arranged for 20 porters to carry the corpses out, but the incessant rains are hindering the efforts.

Sukhu said there was no conflict in the figures of the pilgrims who had been safely brought out of Bharmour as even Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri had informed the House that 3,257 pilgrims had been brought from Manimahesh to Bharmour.

“Out of the 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Manimahesh, 10,000 have been safely evacuated and sent home through Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses without any charges,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has written to the Prime Minister, requesting a special financial package of Rs 20,000 crore to help the state cope with the disaster.

CM Sukhu expressed gratitude for the letter and hoped that the Centre would take prompt action.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised concerns about the stranded people in Bharmour, stating that over 500 people are still waiting to be rescued.

He urged the government to restore road, water and power connectivity to facilitate the rescue efforts. Thakur also requested that exams be postponed for students who are stranded and unable to reach their exam centres.