Snow, rain likely in Shimla’s higher hills

There’s a possibility of light rain and snow on Thursday at isolated places in districts, including Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and higher reaches of Kangra.

In other parts of the state, the weather would largely remain dry.

Meanwhile, the average minimum and maximum temperatures, which are two to three degree Celsius below normal at most places, are unlikely to see any change over the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, the temperatures are likely to rise to two to three degree Celsius across the state over the next four-five days.

The minimum temperature was recorded minus 11.3 degree Celsius at Tabo.