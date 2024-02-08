Shimla-Mataur Fourlane: Nauni-Bharadighat Fourlane tender will be completed by the end of this month

Shimla: The National Highway Authority of India is accelerating the work of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane. The work of preparing the DPR of Package No. 1 Shalaghat-Taradevi four-lane is in full swing.

NHAI has set a target to complete it by March. The tender for this package number will be invited in the next financial year i.e. 2024-25. An area of about 45 metres in width is being authorized by NHAI for four lanes.

Similarly, the tender for Nauni-Bharadighat four-lane was called on November 30, 2023, which will be completed by the end of this month.

This will cost around Rs 1,100 crore. Its construction will reduce the distance and will help in getting rid of serpentine roads. After the acquisition of land on this patch, the process of giving compensation to the displaced and affected people has now started.

For this, NHAI has deposited about Rs 158 crore with the administration. The affected people will be given compensation double the total cost of land and building etc.

NHAI Regional Deputy Manager Antriksh Thakur said that the tender for Nauni-Bharadighat four-lane will be completed by the end of this month.

The work of completing the DPR of the Shalaghat-Tara Devi four-lane is in progress. Its tender will also be called in the next financial year 2024-25.