Twin tube tunnel work by NHAI stopped after cracks in homes

The Shimla district administration has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to stop work on the twin tube tunnel following creation of a large depression on the Mehli-Dhali Road along with persistent leakage and structural cracks in several nearby residential homes

As a precautionary measure following the recent landslide at Bhattakufar, Mehli-Dhali Road, the district administration, Shimla, has stopped all excavation, blasting and related construction work on tunnel under National Highway-05 (Shimla Bypass Package-II).

District Magistrate Shimla Anupam Kashyap has written to the Project Director, NHAI, Regional Office, asking him to stop the work with immediate effect till further orders. The blasting permit issued to M/s Gawar, Shimla Highway Private Ltd has been temporarily withdrawn until further orders.

According to the preliminary site inspection report submitted by the Geological Branch, a large depression has developed on the Mehli-Dhali Road, with cracks appearing in the rock mass.

There are issues like persistent leakage, exposed utilities and structural cracks in several nearby residential homes. The report also mentions that the axis of the twin tube tunnel under construction by the NHAI lies beneath the affected area and the impact of excavation activities at this level cannot be ruled out.

Based on preliminary findings, a detailed geotechnical and geophysical investigation by a specialised agency such as the Geological Survey of India (GSI), has been deemed necessary to determine the exact cause of the landslide.

“Therefore, considering public safety, risk to surrounding residential structures, and the recommendations of the Geological Branch, it has been decided to halt all tunnelling, excavation, blasting or related construction activities on the twin tube tunnel at Bhattakufar with immediate effect until further orders,” said Kashyap.

The district administration has directed that the affected area be continuously monitored for cracks, landslides and seepage. “Safety measures and barricading should be put in place to prevent any untoward incident.

The NHAI must ensure strict compliance with the instructions as violations will result in legal action,” Kashyap said.