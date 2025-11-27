‘Jai Ram ne pradesh ko kabad kar diya’: BJP storms into well over Jagat Negi’s remarks, Speaker adjourns House

The second day of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s winter session on Thursday descended into turmoil as the entire Opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, went into the Well of the House, forcing Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the proceedings until after lunch.

The uproar erupted during the ongoing discussion on an adjournment motion pertaining to the state government’s confrontation with the State Election Commission over panchayat elections.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while responding to points raised in the motion, allegedly deviated from the subject and launched a personal attack on the Opposition, particularly targeting Jai Ram Thakur. Negi accused the former Chief Minister of plunging the state into a deep financial crisis and remarked, “Jai Ram ne Pradesh ko kabad kar diya.”

Thakur was in the Opposition lounge when these remarks were made but returned immediately to the House to register his objection, calling the language “unparliamentary” and demanding that the minister withdraw his statements.

However, Negi continued his criticism, accusing the BJP of dividing people “in the name of religion,” a comment that further escalated

Reacting sharply, all BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and marched into the well, chanting slogans including “rajasav mantri nahi chalega” and “jhootha mantri nahi chalega.”

The charged atmosphere prompted Speaker Pathania to intervene repeatedly, urging the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the business of the House to continue. His requests, however, went unheard as the Opposition persisted with the protest.

With no signs of order being restored, the Speaker finally adjourned the House, announcing that proceedings would resume after the lunch break.