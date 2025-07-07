Houses must be constructed 100 metres from riverbanks: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of cloudburst in the state and said that the matter had been taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sukhu, while presiding over the 9th meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), said that disasters posed the biggest challenge for the future and combating the adverse effects of climate change was a pressing concern of humanity.

“There should be safe constructions and people should construct their houses at least 100 metres from rivers and rivulets. Government departments must also set up their projects at least 100 metres from water streams to minimise losses,” he added.

He said that in the past few days, Mandi district recorded 123 per cent excess rainfall, which caused widespread devastation, while Shimla got 105 per cent excess rain. He added that recently, 19 cloudbursts had occurred, causing significant loss of human lives and property.

Sukhu directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to issue regular weather updates to the public and counter misinformation circulating on social media. He added that the SDMA was the sole authority to issue alerts and urged people to rely only on official information.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making all-out efforts to rehabilitate and provide relief to the affected families. Unscientific muck dumping was leading to damage and there should be a scientific mechanism for its disposal to prevent further damage, he added.

He said that the state government was trying to strengthen the SDRF and a new campus for it was being set up at Palampur in Kangra district.

The State Institute of Disaster Management would be established at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Institute of Public Administration, Shimla, while Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, would carry out research and development work, he added.

Sukhu directed persons concerned to conduct a study on high risk glacial lakes and rope in the local community to raise awareness.

He said that disasters were happening frequently and in 2023 Himachal Pradesh had suffered significant losses during the monsoon season when thousands of people were affected.

He said that a Rs 891 crore disaster risk reduction project was being implemented. Under the project, strengthening of the HPSDMA and the DDMAs would be done along with fortifying disaster preparedness through an effective early warning system and supporting mitigation measures, which would be completed in March, 2030.