Union minister Tamta assesses disaster damage in Seraj

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, along with Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur inspected flood and landslide-affected areas in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district yesterday.

He was accompanied by senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and technical experts and the visit was aimed at assessing damage and expediting restoration efforts in one of the worst-hit regions of the state.

During the visit to Bali Chowki, Tamta closely examined the deteriorating condition of the National Highway-305 and directed the state Public Works Department (PWD) to undertake the repair and restoration work.

He also visited Mani village and directed officials to submit estimates for rebuilding the damaged Thachi Major district road and proposed the construction of a Bailey bridge at the earliest.

Jai Ram highlighted the adverse impact on agriculture and apple growers and told the Union minister that road blockades had led to losses worth crores of rupees as agriculture produce and apple could not be transportated to markets in Kullu, Manali and Mandi.

He expressed gratitude to the Union minister for his on-ground support, stating that the visit would accelerate restoration work in the region.

Tamta, while speaking with mediapersons, called the rain disaster “one of the most painful calamities” to hit Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a heavy loss of lives and destruction of public infrastructure and private property.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swift response, highlighting that the Central Government had already approved Rs 1,500 crore in relief, along with over Rs 200 crore as advance funds from the NDRF and the SDRF.

He emphasised the Central Government’s full support for Himachal and said that seven Union ministers had been deployed to visit disaster-hit regions of the state to assess damage and provide timely aid.

“We are not just inspecting damage, we are here to stand with people and ensure the relief reaches them without delay,” Tamta added.

As part of the tour, Tamta and Thakur also reviewed the condition of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway project from Gharamora to Manali, inspected damaged stretches at Pandoh, Dwara flyover, Jhalogi tunnel, Thalaut, Aut, Nagwain, Bhuntar, Kullu, Shirad, Bindudhang and Manali.

The Union minister instructed NHAI officials to take urgent action on all affected points.