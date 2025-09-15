Punjab, Haryana should act as elder brothers to support Himachal’s interests: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that Himachal Pradesh has had to fight for its rightful share on several issues.

He pointed out that despite the expiry of the lease period of the Shanan hydroelectric project situated in the state, it has not been returned by Punjab, while arrears due from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have also been delayed due to obstructions posed by Punjab and Haryana, despite a Supreme Court ruling.

“Punjab and Haryana are our elder brothers, and they should extend support generously to their younger brother,” Sukhu said.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day National Cooperative Conference in Shimla, where he inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank. CM Sukhu also launched the bank’s cooperative anthem and released a souvenir.

The Chief Minister said that despite difficult geography and small land holdings, cooperatives in Himachal Pradesh have played a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy.

He recalled that the cooperative movement in the state began in 1904 and gained momentum after the state achieved full statehood in 1971. At present, more than 5,000 cooperative societies are active, including nearly 2,000 primary agricultural credit societies providing essential financial services to farmers and rural households.

Responding to a request from Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhu said the government would consider relaxations under Section 118 to enable cooperative societies to purchase land for business purposes.

He also asked the State Cooperative Bank to introduce a one-time settlement policy to help small farmers, orchardists, workers and traders become debt-free.

Sukhu said the state government had dissolved the Board of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank due to irregularities during the previous regime and reiterated that it would not tolerate misuse of public resources.

He further stated that the Congress government was implementing major reforms in education, health, and the rural economy.

Highlighting recent progress, the Chief Minister said Himachal had moved from 21st to 5th position in the country’s education rankings in 2025 and is striving for the top spot.

He added that the state has retained its pride of being a fully literate one. On health reforms, he said, “Modern equipment is being provided in leading hospitals, with an outlay of Rs 300 crore this year.

Robotic surgery has already been introduced in two government health institutions to offer better treatment to the people of the state.”

Despite suffering losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to natural calamities over the past three years, Himachal has continued to sustain the pace of development, Sukhu said. Referring to the safe rescue of 16,000 devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district, he added that the spirit of compassion and service runs deep in Himachal’s culture, with local communities ensuring no stranded pilgrim went without food or help.

To strengthen the rural economy, Sukhu said women’s self-help groups are being promoted under the ‘Him-Era’ brand. Milk procurement has also increased following a historic Rs 21 per litre hike in prices, with MILKFED now collecting 2.5 lakh litres daily from farmers.

He said natural farming is being encouraged with assured support prices, while women and youth groups are being linked to forest conservation activities with incentives.

Union Minister of State for Cooperatives Krishna Pal Gurjar congratulated Himachal Pradesh on achieving 100 per cent literacy and highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector under the leadership of Union Minister Amit Shah.

He said the Union government has launched the “Sehkaar Taxi Sewa,” which could benefit Himachal given its tourism potential. He also suggested linking Himachal’s institutions with the newly established Tribhuvan Sehkari University and assured that the Centre would consider special fee concessions for hill states.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the cooperative movement began in 1892 from Panjawar in Una district and has since made remarkable progress.

Today, cooperative banks in the state hold deposits of nearly Rs 60,000 crore, and people’s trust in cooperatives must be preserved, he added.

Uttarakhand Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said more than 10 lakh farmers in Uttarakhand have received agricultural loans through cooperatives, with the state aiming to connect 15 lakh people to the movement, focusing strongly on women’s empowerment.

Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, HP State Cooperative Bank Chairman Devender Shyam, Jogindra Central Bank Chairman Mukesh Sharma, HP State Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Chairman Sanjay Singh Chauhan, HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, NAFSCOB Chairman K Ravindra Rao, Joint Secretary to the Government of India Raman Kumar and representatives of cooperative bodies from across the country were present at the event.