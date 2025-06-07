Unwell Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital in Shimla

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College here after she complained of high blood pressure.

Gandhi (78), who is on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, said IGMC’s Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side but everything was normal, he said.

The former Congress president had arrived in Shimla three days back and is staying at her daughter Priyanka Vadra Gandhi’s house at Charrabra, near Mashobra, 12 km from here.