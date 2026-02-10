Budget session to be held in two phases, Governor’s Address on February 16: Speaker

The Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha is likely to be held in two phases, beginning with the Governor’s Address on February 16, said Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania here today.

He said that the first phase of the Budget session would be of three days and would commence with the Governor’s Address. “As of now, as per the tentative business conveyed by the state government, the session is proposed to be held for three days on February 16, 17 and 18.

The session will continue in the second phase as the preparation of the Budget may take some time,” said Pathania. There would be a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address, he added.

The Speaker said, “Since this will be the first Assembly session this year, it will begin with address by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on February 16, followed by obituaries to the past members of the House who had passed away since the last winter session.”

He added that this would be followed by legislative business and the passing of Bills.

Pathania said that the business from the state government was awaited. “In the changed scenario arising out of the recommendation by the 16th Finance Commission for the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), it may take some time for the preparation of the Budget for the next financial year.”

He added, “Most of the business for the session is related to the government and is awaited.

At present, very few questions have come from the legislators as only two days ago, the notification for holding the session was issued. But, hopefully, members will submit more questions,” he added.

The state government was keen to hold a one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the situation arising out of the recommendation for scrapping the RDG but the Governor declined the request. So, the government decided to hold the Budget session as routine.