CM Sukhu writes to PM, seeks Rs 50,000 cr Green Bonus for 11 hill states

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a Green Fund of Rs 50,000 crore for 11 hill states of the country which are the green frontiers, combating the adverse impacts of climate change.

“You are aware that North Eastern and other hill states act as Green Frontiers and are ecological power houses that deliver critical eco-system services to the entire nation,” he wrote.

He sought Rs 50,000 crore green fund for the hill states based on a study undertaken by the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, on the request of the Himachal Government.

He urged that the Rs 50,000 crore Green Fund for the hill states must be earmarked from the Special Central Assistance to the states for capital investment.

“We seek your support to invest in climate resilient and ecologically sensitive development with sustainable infrastructure,” he wrote.

He pointed out that hill states are increasingly becoming vulnerable to unplanned infrastructure expansion, deforestation and degradation of habitats and unsustainable tourism which are only intensifying the impact of climate change.

Sukhu cited that the dense forests of these 11 hill states absorb huge quantities of atmospheric carbon dioxide, making contribution to India’s climate change goals.

The IIFM has estimated the carbon and climate regulation value provided by Himachal alone at Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

“The adverse impact of climate change is not only posing a threat to India’s broader climate resilience and sustainable development objectives,” he emphasised.

The CM further pleaded that Himachal, being the origin of India’s major river system, ensures water security across the vast plains. The forests of Himachal alone contribute an annual flow value of Rs 15,132 crore, directly benefitting agriculture and hydro-power sectors in many downstream states, he wrote.

Sukhu pointed out that with the annual eco-system services of Himachal have been valued at Rs 68,981.43 crore, the state supports critical functions like flood control, sediment retention, pollination and reinforcing the ecological stability of the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The other benefits listed due to biodiversity protection initiatives by Himachal include shaping monsoon patterns, shielding Himalayan glaciers, ensuring perennial water supply during lean season and maintaining temperature stability crucial for agriculture, hydro-power and forest sustainability.