Villagers take charge to tackle synthetic drug scourge

In a determined effort to combat the growing drug menace, various panchayats, mahila mandals and self-help groups in the district have taken matters into their own hands.

They have launched a campaign to curb heroin addiction and trafficking, vowing to make their villages drug-free.

Today, the Buruwa Gram Panchayat in Manali subdivision passed a resolution completely banning heroin peddling within its jurisdiction.

Panchayat president Churamani Thakur announced that anyone caught selling drugs would face social boycott, while families of addicts would be warned and strict action taken in case of repeated offences.

To encourage informants, a cash reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced for those providing information about heroin peddlers or addicts, with a promise to keep their identities confidential.

“The menace of synthetic drugs is increasing, and it is our responsibility to eradicate it from the root,” Thakur said. “If anyone consumes or sells drugs, they should be reported to the panchayat, which will ensure legal action.”

This initiative, which began in Manali Gram Panchayat, has now transformed into a full-fledged movement.

Villagers of Manali panchayat recently took an oath at the Manu temple to rid their village of drugs. An awareness rally was also organised.

Panchayat president Monica Bharti reaffirmed their commitment, stating that heroin consumption and sale would not be tolerated. The panchayat has announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for those providing information on drug dealers, with complete confidentiality guaranteed.

Similarly, Gram Panchayat Kulang has intensified efforts to root out heroin and other synthetic drugs.

Members of Mahila Mandals visited local shops, stalls, and eateries, urging vendors not to sell tobacco products to minors.

They also requested shopkeepers to shut down their businesses for local youth by 9 pm to prevent nighttime loitering.

The Chachoga Gram Panchayat has also joined the movement. Under the leadership of president Diksha Devi, villagers conducted an awareness rally and launched a campaign against drugs.

They urged homeowners to maintain records of their tenants and ensure proper registration to track suspicious activities.

This wave of anti-drug activism has gained momentum, with many other panchayats and social organisations voicing their commitment to eliminating the drug crisis.

The rapid rise in synthetic drug consumption has become a significant concern. Earlier, drug addiction was primarily confined to towns, but it has now infiltrated villages, trapping the younger generation.

While the police continue their efforts to apprehend addicts and traffickers, community participation is proving to be a crucial factor in curbing this menace.

The unified efforts of villagers, panchayats, and women’s groups highlight the power of grassroots activism in tackling social evils, bringing hope for a drug-free future.