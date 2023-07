Shimla: Monsoon, which had slowed down for the last few days in Himachal Pradesh, has now become active once again. In the state where yellow alert has been issued from July 4 to 7. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain bad till July 9.

An alert has been issued for heavy rain, hailstorm and thunder on July 5 and 6. On Monday, the weather remained cloudy in many parts of the state including capital Shimla.