Wet spell likely to continue till May 31

Light to moderate rain was recorded across most parts of the state, with heavy rain at isolated places during the past 24 hours.

Thunderstorm was also recorded at many places in district Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra. Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph were recorded at some places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely at many places across the state till May 31.

An orange alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorms on May 27 and 28.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-4°C over many parts of the states during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3–5°C during the subsequent next 2-3 days.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next 24 hours but will likely rise gradually by 2–4°C over many parts of the states during next 2-3 days.