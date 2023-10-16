Shimla: For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, roads will be constructed using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology. In this, 10 year old roads will be uprooted, the already used gravel will be taken out and recycled with a machine.

The same stone will be milled using a German machine. It will be laid again on the road after mixing chemicals and cement. After this, tar will be laid.

During the review meeting of roads built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu gave instructions to use this technology.

Himachal Pradesh will be the fourth state to use this technology. Earlier this technology was being used in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam.

Public Works Department officials also presented this technology before the CM. The Chief Minister said that in the initial phase it will be used on 666 km of PMGSY roads in different districts.

The Chief Minister said that with this technology roads become more durable. Besides, its cost is also low and this technology is also environment friendly. Sukhu said that the government is focusing on strengthening road connectivity in rural areas.

In the coming time, 2,682 km roads will be built, out of which 666 km will be constructed using FDR technology, 556 km will be constructed using cement stabilization and 1,460 km will be constructed using traditional method. Rs 2,683 crore will be spent on this. For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, roads will be made of chemical-cement mixture