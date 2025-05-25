Sukhu pitches for Green Bonus, higher allocation of funds at NITI Aayog meet

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reiterated that Himachal should be given a Green Bonus for protecting forests and higher allocation of funds in the wake of rising cost of development works.

Sukhu, who attended the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, sought a ban on the import of Turkish apple and the expansion of the Kangra airport.

“Himachal Pradesh is the lungs of North India. It has contributed a lot to preserve the green cover for which it must be compensated by way of a Green Bonus,” he said.

“We have set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026. Special needs of the hill states should be taken into account and considered for a higher allocation of funds, thereby relaxing the eligibility criteria of various schemes,” he added.

Sukhu said, “In the coming years, Himachal will become a pioneering state in green hydrogen production in the country.

A 1 MW green hydrogen plant is being set up in Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited.” The Chief Minister raised the matter of royalty aligned with the state government’s Energy Policy.

He outlined the policy, which mandates 12 per cent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years from power projects.

He said that private companies were complying with this policy and public sector undertakings should also follow suit.

He demanded the release of funds pending since long. “Had the Central Government released our dues in time, Himachal Pradesh would have become self-reliant,” he added.

Sukhu elaborated on the state government’s vision to make Himachal the most favourite tourist destination of the country.