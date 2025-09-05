114 stranded Manimahesh pilgrims airlifted; 17 others rescued from Sach Pass

In a major operation, the state government and the Chamba Administration with the support of private aviation companies airlifted 114 stranded Manimahesh pilgrims from Bharmour to Kariyan near Chamba town. From there, the pilgrims are being transported onward by road.

Among those evacuated were elderly devotees, the sick, the injured and those unable to undertake the difficult back journey.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said helicopter services have been prioritised for such vulnerable groups to ensure their safe return.

On Wednesday, around 85 pilgrims were flown out in 16 helicopter sorties, while by Thursday evening, another 29 had been evacuated. Among them 35 were those who were seriously ill.

Rajs Aerosports and Himalayan Heli Services are helping the administration in the evacuation. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that the state government will bear the cost of the operation.

So far, the district administration has managed to rescue nearly 15,000 pilgrims from Bharmour, while about 700 remain stranded.

To facilitate their onward journey, nearly 7,000 pilgrims have also been provided free bus services from Kalsui and Chamba to Pathankot, Nurpur and Bhaderwah.

Four bodies of pilgrims, who died during the Manimahesh Yatra, are still stuck at Kugti and efforts are being made to bring them back to Bharmour from where they will be airlifted.

Repaswal said the safety and well-being of the pilgrims remain the administration’s top priority with multiple departments working in coordination to provide transportation, food and security.

Heavy rains between August 24 and 26 devastated the Bharmour region, washing away roads and disrupting connectivity.

The disaster left thousands of pilgrims stranded mid-way through the annual Manimahesh Yatra, prompting the administration to launch a large-scale rescue operation with the help of the HRTC, the NDRF and now helicopter services.