Gulaba Village: A Beautiful Tourist Destination of Manali, is Situated Amidst the Valleys of Snow

Himachal Pradesh is a treasure of beauty. Whenever we think of tourist places in Himachal Pradesh, the first names that come to mind are Kullu and Manali.

We are going to tell you about the beautiful Gulaba of Himachal Pradesh, which is located on the Rohtang Pass route, about 25 kilometers from the tourist town Manali.

Situated at a distance of 4000 meters above sea level, Gulaba has been a famous tourist destination for skiing and other adventure sports. The place derives its name from Raja Gulab Singh of Kashmir, who stayed here while attacking China.

Tourists can enjoy snowfall by coming here. The wonderful view of the road coming out of the middle of the snow-capped mountains will fascinate you.

Tourists can pick up sunglasses and a full snow outfit from Manali while visiting here. Apart from this, you can also buy a walking stick here.

If you are fond of playing in the snow and skiing, then you will not be disappointed in Gulaba. In Gulaba you can take part in different snow sports or ride a strobike.

If you are tired while climbing the mountain, you can also enjoy hot noodles and coffee at the top of the mountain.

The place remains closed during winters as the roads get blocked due to heavy snowfall. The road from Manali to Rohtang remains open from around January to April, which passes through Gulaba.

The weather here is cold all the time, so bring warm clothes to protect yourself from the cold while visiting this place. People who love adventure sports and adventure must visit Gulaba.

You can enjoy this place with your family. There is plenty of accommodation available in Manali in the form of resorts and hotels for tourists to stay.

Gulaba is also well connected to other tourist places like Solang Valley. Solang Valley is just 4 km from Gulaba. Kothi is situated at a distance of 4 to 5 kilometers from Gulaba.

Best to go Gulaba

If you are visiting in the winter months, then between the months of November and February, is considered the best time to visit this village.

During this, a thick sheet of snow is spread everywhere. Here you can enjoy skating, skiing, paragliding, and trekking to the fullest. You can visit in the summer months from March to June.

How To Reach Gulaba

The nearest airport is located at Bhuntar, 65 kilometers away. From here you can go to Gulaba via Manali by bus, taxi, car, and jeep. The nearest railway station to Gulaba is located at Jogindernagar, about 190 km away.

If you want to reach Gulaba by road, there are buses from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pathankot, and Shimla to Manali. One can take a bus or taxi from Manali to Gulaba.

Gulaba Google Map

