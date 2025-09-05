No special relief package allocated for disaster; rescue ops underway with limited resources: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today stated that no special relief package has been allocated for the recent disaster, and all rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts are being carried out within limited resources.

Speaking to media personnel at Bhuntar Airport during his visit to assess the damage in the district, he urged the BJP national president and the seven BJP MPs from Himachal Pradesh to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Central Government.

The CM revealed that a Rs 3,000-crore proposal for disaster rehabilitation has been submitted to the World Bank and expressed hope for its prompt approval.

He criticised the Leader of Opposition, alleging that their presence has been confined to social media and political maneuvering rather than contributing meaningfully to relief efforts.

Highlighting the state’s proactive response, Sukhu shared that the government had deployed a Chinook helicopter from the Indian Air Force to rescue over 3,500 tourists stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba.

He assured that all remaining stranded individuals would be evacuated by this evening.

Arriving in Kullu aboard a helicopter loaded with relief supplies, the CM emphasised that ration and essential materials are being airlifted to disaster-affected areas that remain cut off.

He later proceeded to Manali in the same helicopter, accompanied by Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh, and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan Gokulachandran.