2 youths killed in road accident in Dehra

Two youths died on the national highway near Dehra Gopipur on Saturday as a motorcycle collided with a bus.

The accident took place near Central University as the motorcycle, carrying the two youths, rammed the HRTC bus head-on.

Police said one of the youths died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries at Civil Hospital, Dehra.

Divyansh (20) was a resident of Kuleth and Piyush (21) that of Chare.

Rakesh Kumar, the driver of the bus, which was on its way from Hoshiarpur to Dharamsala, said he had overtaken a school bus when the motorcycle which was speeding crashed into the bus.

Dehra police rushed to the spot, cleared the traffic jam and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary said a case had been registered and an investigation started.