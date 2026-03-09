Kangra valley rail line set to reopen after four-year halt

After a wait of nearly four years, train services on the historic Kangra valley railway line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar are set to resume from Monday.

The Northern Railway has issued a fresh timetable and completed preparations to restart operations on the narrow-gauge route.

Direct train services on the line had been suspended after the collapse of the Chakki bridge nearly four years ago, disrupting connectivity across several areas of Kangra Valley.

A senior official of the Indian Railways told The Tribune that in the first phase four trains will operate in both up and down directions between Pathankot and Baijnath/ Jogindernagar.

Of these, two trains will run between Pathankot and Baijnath, while one train each will operate on the Baijnath-Nurpur Road and Baijnath-Jwalamukhi Road sections.

Railway authorities said the timetable has been finalised and all arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth restoration of services from March 9.

Officials of the Northern Railway Jammu Division added that trial runs and safety inspections have already been completed, clearing the way for trains to resume operations on the route.

The restoration of services is expected to bring major relief to residents of Kangra valley who had been waiting for years for rail connectivity to be restored.

The narrow-gauge line is considered the lifeline for many people in the lower hill areas of the state and is also expected to boost local trade, tourism and daily commuting.

Rajiv Bhardwaj, Member of Parliament from Kangra, welcomed the decision and said sustained efforts by local organisations and residents had helped push the authorities to restore the railway line.