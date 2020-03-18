All 8 corona cases negative, says CM

Shimla : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, during an interaction with the media, said eight suspected cases of coronavirus had been reported in the state and their test reports were negative. The state government was taking effective steps to check the spread of the virus in the state.

He said nodal officers had been appointed at state and district levels to monitor the situation. Helpline 104 had also been activated. He said that to deal with the situation, quick reaction teams had been posted at the state and district levels.

The Chief Minister said that isolation wards had been set up at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda.

Separate wards had been identified in district hospitals. Besides, a quarantine facility had been created in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamsala.

Thakur said that personal preventive instruments and N-95 masks had been made available in all district hospitals and medical colleges. He said various steps had been taken to spread awareness among people regarding coronavirus.

He said that buses were being sanitised in the state and passengers being educated about the virus. He said that those coming from foreign countries were being quarantined and the Health Department was taking regular update of their health condition.

Thakur said that as a precautionary measure schools, colleges and universities of the state had been closed till March 31. A ban had been imposed on organising fairs, festivals and sports tournaments across the state.

Source : The Tribune

