Brutal killing of 19-year-old girl triggers panic in Mandi’s Sarkaghat

They slit her throat and beheaded her head from the body, leading to her death on the spot. The motive behind the gruesome killing remains unclear.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from Sarkaghat Police Station rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that the exact reason behind the murder will only be known after the accused are identified and apprehended.

According to police sources, multiple teams have been deployed to trace the suspects. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being thoroughly examined to gather clues about the attackers and their movement before and after the crime.

The brutal murder has created a wave of fear and panic in the entire region. Residents are shocked by the incident, especially as it occurred in broad daylight, and involved a young student.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said that the police are actively investigating the case and assured that the accused will be arrested soon. He urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is under way.