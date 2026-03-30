Punjab resident, local man arrested with drugs in Shimla’s Kotkhai; 2.25g heroin seized

Two, including a Punjab resident have been arrested with 6.15 grams of crystal meth and 2.25 grams of chitta (heroin) from Kotkhai Tehsil in Shimla district.

The accused have been identified as Ramanjeet Singh (50), resident of Sector 125, Kharar, Punjab and Ruval Chauhan (26), resident of Thakrot village in Kotkhai, district Shimla.

According to police, on Sunday it received a tip-off that several individuals, who were travelling in an SUV bearing Haryana number, were in Kotkhai and were planning to sell drugs. Taking prompt action, a police team reached Kokunala area and set up a barrier. However, as their vehicle approached, the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the police were able to arrest them.

The police also seized the contraband along with one pistol and a small knife from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under Section 108, 115(2) and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Section 25 of Arms Act and sections 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.