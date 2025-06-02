29th inter-college games kick off in Palampur

The 29th annual inter-college games of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, commenced with a vibrant inauguration ceremony at the Indoor Stadium of the Student Welfare Organisation (SWO) on June 1.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr RK Kapila, Dean of Post Graduate Studies, who served as chief guest. He emphasised the importance of sports in shaping students’ personalities and applauded the SWO for its successful organization of the event. Vice Chancellor Prof.

Naveen Kumar, in his message, extended best wishes to the participants and encouraged them to compete with dedication, discipline, and true sportsmanship.

Dr AD Bindra, Student Welfare Officer, delivered the welcome address and expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and participants. The ceremony was attended by statutory officers, faculty, staff, and students from the university’s four constituent colleges.

The five-day sports meet, held from June 2 to 6, will feature spirited competitions in both indoor and outdoor events. The event will conclude on June 6 with finals.