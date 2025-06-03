Clearing the way: Manali moves to unclog its charm

In response to escalating traffic congestion in the tourist hotspot of Manali, local authorities have imposed a ban on tempo travellers along two critical routes: Hadimba Temple Road and Old Manali Road, starting from Rambagh Chowk.

The restriction, effective immediately, permits access only to tempo travellers whose passengers hold confirmed bookings at approved hotels. The move aims to ensure that only essential traffic flows through these narrow and historically bottlenecked corridors.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Raman Kumar Sharma said the decision followed a formal resolution passed by the Manali panchayat, supported by appeals from stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The panchayat cited repeated instances of traffic jams caused by tempo travellers navigating roads too narrow for their size. Vehicles often became stuck in tight stretches, exacerbating congestion and complicating the issuance of travel permits.

Following the submission of the memorandum, the regional traffic police conducted a thorough review and subsequently enforced the ban to prevent further disruptions.

Authorities are confident the restriction will significantly reduce congestion in the affected areas. Complementing the ban is a broader infrastructure initiative: the planned construction of the Manali bypass road.

This new route will connect the existing four-lane bridge directly to the Club House and extend into Old Manali. Officials anticipate that the bypass will provide a more direct and efficient route for both tourists and residents, particularly those visiting popular landmarks such as the Manu Temple and the Mata Hadimba Temple.

In addition, a new bridge is proposed near the Club House to improve connectivity for over 10,000 residents in localities including Manali Gaon, Goshal, Shanag and Buruwa.

This infrastructure expansion is expected to not only ease local commuting but also support the region’s booming tourism sector.

Despite these plans, local voices continue to call for swifter action. Harish, a prominent local resident, stressed the urgent need for the bypass project to be expedited.

He also urged the deployment of additional traffic management personnel to ensure smoother travel for both visitors and locals.

These initiatives underscore the administration’s commitment to modernizing Manali’s infrastructure while preserving its scenic charm and ensuring a welcoming experience for all.