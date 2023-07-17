Flash flood alert in five districts; Advisory issued for Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra

Shimla: Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, there is a possibility of flash flood in five districts on Monday. In view of this, an alert has been issued by the Meteorological Center Shimla.

This alert has been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts. People have been advised to take precautions. Especially it has been asked to stay away from rivers and drains.

Along with this, it has been asked to stay away from sensitive areas from the point of view of landslides. At the same time, rain continued in many areas of the state including capital Shimla on Sunday as well.

Rohru’s Gram Panchayat Bashla’s Gram Panchayat Bashla’s village near Malkhun village has caused heavy damage due to cloudburst around 3 am on Sunday.

There was so much flooding in the drain adjacent to Malkhun that water entered the adjacent houses, due to which many houses were damaged and vehicles were also damaged.

The scene of the rain was so frightening that the people of Malkhun village kept awake throughout the night and waited for the morning outside the houses getting drenched in the rain.

Apart from this, a young man died when debris fell from a hill on a house in Mihach village of Bagdathach village panchayat of Seraj Chhatri in Mandi district, while four family members narrowly escaped.

Three culverts constructed for the movement of people were washed away due to overflow of drains in the remote Gram Panchayat Kugti of Bharmour sub-division of district Chamba and the fertile land and apple orchards of the villagers have also been heavily damaged.

On the other hand, there is also a sad news of 150 sheep and goats being swept away while crossing the Kali-Chho pass of Bharmour. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, Palampur has received maximum rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours.

150 mm of rain has been recorded here. Apart from this, 110 mm of rain has been recorded in Jogindernagar, 90 mm in Katauli in Mandi, 70 mm in Sujanpurtira, 70 mm in Dharamshala, 50 mm in Pandoh, Kufri, Renuka, Narkanda, Sarahan, Rohru and Bhuntar.

Dalhousie, Shilaru, Ghamrur, Manali, Kasauli and Shimla have recorded 30 mm of rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted bad weather in the state till July 22.

Five dead bodies found on the same day

Shimla. Bodies of five people missing in Himachal were recovered on Sunday. Two of these bodies are of missing climbers from Hanuman Tibba.

Apart from this, the dead body of a missing youth from Kamand village of Jaisinghpur has been found in Pong Dam, while an unknown dead body has also been found floating in Pong Lake in Haripur’s Khairian. Similarly, the dead body of the youth of Kullu’s Shadhabai was found in Sandhol of Mandi.

stay away from rivers and streams

In view of the warning of heavy rains and flash floods, the Himachal government has advised the local people and tourists to stay away from rivers and streams.

Along with this, it has been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the concerned departments. To save precious lives, people should follow the guidelines issued by the government and the concerned departments.