Why Himachal Pradesh govt taking frequent loans if all is well: Jai Ram Thakur

Responding to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s claim that the state wasn’t facing any financial crisis, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur asked why was the government on a loan taking spree if there was no financial crisis? “Also, the government must tell people why Sahara scheme for the people suffering from chronic disease has been stopped? And why open-heart surgeries under Himcare scheme have been stopped?” asked Thakur.

The former Chief Minister further asked why the youth were not getting jobs and why appointments were not being made even after the results are announced.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister was causing embarrassment to the state with his fast-changing stand. “One day he says the state’s financial condition is not good, and the next day he says it is fine,” said Thakur.

Thakur further said that the Opposition had given the government enough time to improve its policy and intentions, but it is clear from its one-and-a-half-year tenure that it was not interested in public interest issues. “It is only working on the agenda of promoting its friends. The BJP will not tolerate this,” he said.

Thakur further said that the people of the state were unable to understand the intentions of this government. “The Chief Minister and his ministers say something in the morning and something else in the evening. In the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that ministers, CPS, ministers and MLAs will not take salaries for two months. And the in the evening, it comes to light that the Chief Minister has increased the honorarium of his close friend from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,30,000,” said Thakur.

‘Causing state embarrassment’

The Chief Minister is causing embarrassment to the state with his fast-changing stand. One day he says the state’s financial condition is not good, and the next day he says it is fine. It is clear from its one-and-a-half-year tenure that it was not interested in public interest issues. It is only working on the agenda of promoting its friends. The BJP will not tolerate this. — Jai Ram Thakur, former CM