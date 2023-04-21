Now Pangi will be illuminated by the sun, and the first project of solar energy will start in the tribal area

The tribal areas of the state are ready to play an important role in achieving the goal of a green energy state by becoming leaders in the solar energy sector.

This has been made possible by the plan to set up two solar power projects of 400 kW each in the Pangi sub-division of Chamba district.

The land for these projects has been transferred to Himurja, the state nodal agency for renewable energy.

Himurja has identified one hectare of land each at Hilour and Dharwas of Pangi Valley for these two solar power projects.

The agency has also started the process of completing various formalities for these projects costing around Rs 10 crore.

The Chief Minister has instructed Himurja to complete the construction work of both these solar power projects at the earliest.

The Chief Minister says that apart from this, provision has been made in the budget for the year 2023-24 for setting up a solar energy-based battery energy storage system project to strengthen the power supply system in Pangi.

