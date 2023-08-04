Manali is ready to welcome tourists, with up to 50% discount in corporate hotels

Shimla: Life is back on track in Manali after the devastating floods. Manali is ready to welcome tourists. For this, the Tourism Corporation has announced to give attractive discounts to tourists. 50 percent discount will be given to the tourists on booking in the corporation’s hotel.

The tourism business in Manali has come to a standstill following the floods in the Beas River. However, the Kullu-Manali National Highway 3 and the left bank route have been restored. But, tourists are not able to reach Manali. These days the number of tourists coming here is negligible.

The Mall Road is deserted and other tourist places are also deserted. Tourism Corporation is giving a 50 percent discount to tourists because of the recession. Many other private hotels are also offering discounts.

Tourism traders are hopeful that soon the brightness will return to Manali. BS Okta, Deputy General Manager of Tourism Corporation said that these days 50 percent discount is being given in the hotels of the corporation.

The business is expected to increase in the coming days. Roshan Thakur, vice-president of the Hotelier Association, said that now the roads have been opened. Gradually tourists have started turning to Manali.

Many hotels are offering up to 50 percent off. He himself is giving 40 percent discount. Its response is also getting good. The season is expected to be back on track gradually. Many hotels including the Tourism Corporation are running empty.

More than 90 percent of the rooms are vacant in most of the hotels. Other places including Rohtang also deserted. There is silence in all the tourist places of Manali including Rohtang Pass.

Rohtang Pass, which is filled with more than one thousand vehicles daily, only five vehicles went on Thursday. Permits for only five vehicles have been issued from the online site of the tourism department.