No clearance from state for Bijli Mahadev ropeway project, NGT told

The Advocate General representing the state of Himachal Pradesh today informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during a hearing regarding the Rs 284-crore Bijli Mahadev ropeway project in Kullu that the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) was executing it.

He clarified that the state authorities had not granted any clearance for this project. The state had very limited role so far as environmental clearances were concerned.

Ajay Marwah, counsel for the applicant, said that the tribunal observed the an affidavit of service had not been submitted and no representatives had appeared on behalf of other respondents. Consequently, the NGT had permitted the applicant to serve notices on the remaining respondents via “dasti” (personal service) and submit an affidavit accordingly. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 30.

Last month, the NGT had issued notices to multiple agencies, including the Himachal Government, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, NHLML, Central Pollution Control Board, State Forest Department, State Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu.

These notices sought replies to the serious environmental allegations raised in the petition.

The case stems from a petition filed by local resident Nachiketa Sharma, who expressed grave concern over deforestation, slope destabilisation and ecological degradation in the Kharal valley and Bijli Mahadev Hill, the areas the have been affected by the ropeway construction. Now, the Bijli Mahadev Mandir Committee has also been appended to the matter.

According to the petitioner, the project, part of the Central Government’s ‘Parvatmala’ initiative, has already resulted in the felling of at least 77 deodar trees of the 203 approved for axing on 3.1 hectares of forestland, allegedly without proper environmental appraisal.

Photographic evidence submitted to the tribunal reportedly reveals landslides and subsidence at the construction site following monsoonal rains, underscoring the fragile nature of the Himalayan terrains.

The plea asserts that project approvals were granted without essential scientific assessments, including carrying-capacity evaluation, slope stability analysis and a cumulative Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An NGT-appointed Joint Committee had recommended these studies.

The petitioner accused the authorities of violating the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, by failing to consult the affected communities or obtain gram sabha resolutions prior to diverting forestland for the project.

Local opposition to the ropeway remains strong, ash residents, panchayats and temple kardars (custodians) voice concerns over both environmental damage and the disruption of religious sentiments tied to the sacred Bijli Mahadev temple meadows.

The 2.4-km ropeway, connecting Pirdi in Kullu to the Bijli Mahadev temple, is designed to transport up to 36,000 passengers per day, transforming the traditional steep trek into a seven-minute ride.

Initially proposed in the mid-2010s, the project was first awarded to Usha Breco under the Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board before being taken over by the NHLML.