Rain wreaks havoc in Rampur

Shimla: National Highway 05 from Kingal to Pawari has been closed on Thursday morning due to heavy rains in Rampur area. Here the road is closed at many places due to flooding and landslides in the drain.

About 700 meters of the Rampur-Kinnaur National Highway has been damaged due to the surge in Baroni Khad near Jhakri.

The department has deployed machines to restore traffic. According to the Executive Engineer of Rampur Division, this part will be opened for traffic by evening.

There are still stones coming from above at many places, due to which work is becoming difficult. On the other hand, due to landslides in Taklech and Nankhadi sub-divisions of State Electricity Board, Rampur division, power supply has come to a standstill in dozens of villages due to trees falling on power lines.

Apart from this, two vehicles were washed away in Tangri drain of Narkanda. As soon as the information was received, the police staff from the police post Narkanda has left for the spot.