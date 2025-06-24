Artificial lake forms near Parchhu bridge, threatens Mandi villages in Himachal Pradesh

An artificial lake has formed near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district, triggering concerns in villages situated downstream.

The unexpected accumulation of water has already submerged a local temple, a cremation ground, and a pump house operated by the Jal Shakti Department.

Local residents blame the illegal and excessive dumping of construction debris by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the situation.

They allege that unregulated dumping in the region blocked the natural flow of the stream, leading to the lake’s formation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) from both Dharampur and Sarkaghat reached the site to assess the situation.

Dharampur SDM Joginder Patiyal confirmed the development, but assured residents that there had been no loss of life or significant property damage.

“There is no need to panic. Our teams are working on a systematic plan to release the water and prevent any harm to downstream villages,” said SDM Patiyal.

He added that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of residents and minimise any potential risk. The incident has sparked anger among villagers, who demand strict action against those responsible for the environmental negligence.

“This was a disaster waiting to happen. The authorities ignored repeated warnings from the locals,” said a resident.

Efforts are currently underway to regulate the water flow from the artificial lake to avert any flooding downstream.

Officials are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with disaster management teams.

This incident has once again brought attention to the unchecked environmental damage being caused by infrastructure projects in the region and raised calls for stricter regulation and accountability from concerned agencies.