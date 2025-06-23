Centre clears Rs 108-cr projects for Lahaul-Spiti

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana has hailed the Central Government’s approval of development projects worth nearly Rs 108 crore for the region, calling it a “moment of pride” for the people of the tribal district.

She said the long-pending Rs 23-crore sewerage scheme for Keylong and the High-Altitude Sports Centre in Kaza had finally received green light from the Centre.

“It is a matter of great pride that these important projects have been approved. I thank the Central and state governments and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for this initiative,” Rana said.

She also extended special gratitude to Ram Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, for his role in facilitating the approval of these projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

As per the official itinerary, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will arrive in Kaza on June 27 for a two-day visit. On June 28, he will inaugurate three landmark sports projects: a High-Altitude Sports Training Centre, an Ice Hockey Rink with Pavilion and a Sports Training Facility with a cricket ground.

On June 29, he will travel to Keylong to lay the foundation stone for the long-awaited sewerage scheme. The plan had been pending for over two decades.

Highlighting the growing sports culture in the region, MLA Rana said, “Ninety per cent of the Himachal team that won bronze at the National Ice Hockey Championship in Dehradun were from Spiti.

This new infrastructure is a game-changer that will prepare our youth for national and international platforms.”

Former MLA Ravi Thakur also expressed appreciation to the Central Government for sanctioning crucial development funds for the district.

Executive ADC and SDM Kaza, Shikha, said the new sports infrastructure would be a lasting asset. “This stadium will be a boon, not just for our youth, but for the future of sports in Spiti,” she said.

With focus on both infrastructure and youth development, the Rs 108-crore boost is expected to significantly improve the quality of life in one of Himachal Pradesh’s most remote and high-potential districts.