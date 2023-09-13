The weather will change in the state from tomorrow

Shimla: The weather may change again after September 14 in Himachal Pradesh. During this period, there is a possibility of rain in the moderate hilly areas of the state. Although there is no alert regarding heavy rain, there are chances of storm with rain showers.

The weather will be mixed in the plains of the state. Director of Meteorological Center, Shimla, Surendra Paul said that the western disturbance is active again from 14 to 17 September. During this period, it may rain in many areas of the state.

The temperature in 11 cities of the state has crossed 30 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature recorded in Una during the last 24 hours was 34 degrees Celsius. Except Chamba, the temperature of all other cities is one to six degrees above normal.

72 percent less rain

During the last ten days, there has been 72 percent less rainfall than normal in the mountains. Generally, there is 56.4 mm normal rainfall in the first ten days of September. But this time it has rained 15.7 mm.

128 roads still closed

128 roads are closed due to the recent rains in the state. Due to the closure of roads, there are more than 350 routes across the state on which bus services could not be started.

Due to this the people of the state are facing problems. According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Department, a maximum 47 roads are still closed in the Mandi zone, 23 in Shimla zone, 25 in Hamirpur zone, and 32 in Kangra zone.