Artistes from 21 countries to take part in Kullu Dasehra festival

Artistes from 21 countries will take part in this year’s International Dasehra Festival in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said.

After chairing an ambassadors’ meet to discuss the participation of various countries in this year’s festival in New Delhi on Thursday, Thakur said ambassadors, excellences and heads of mission from various nations will meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on October 18 in Kullu to hold bilateral talks on various points of interest.

Representatives from these countries will set up stalls during the festival while cultural troupes will perform during an international folk dance festival to promote cultural exchange and foster harmony, goodwill and understanding, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Thakur also briefed diplomats and representatives of various embassies about the event’s preparedness, including logistics and travel support to be extended to the visitors for their participation in the Dasehra festival.

An overview of the event was also provided, the statement said.