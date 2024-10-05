Preserve Mandi’s Paddal Ground, Nagrik Adhikar Manch appeals to CM

The Nagrik Adhikar Manch of Mandi has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu through the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), voicing concerns over the proposed construction of an indoor stadium at Paddal Ground here.

The Manch has argued that the site is of historical significance since it was a refuge for people during the 1905 earthquake and a base for the Indian Army during the 1962 India-China War.

The Paddal Ground is known for hosting the famous Shivratri fair and is a hub for sports and morning walks for residents. The Manch said that many other grounds in the town had been lost to construction which had left little space for recreational activities. They fear that if the indoor stadium is built at Paddal, the community would have no place left to engage in sports and leisure.

The Manch said the stadium be relocated to an alternative site.

In the coming weeks, the Manch plans to conduct a public opinion survey to involve community members in the campaign to protect the Paddal Ground. Key members of the Manch, including general secretary Suresh Sarwal and senior vice president Narender Saini, participated in submitting the memorandum.