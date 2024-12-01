Big relief for state, no forest clearance required for ropeway projects now

In a big respite for all hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government has exempted them from seeking forest clearance for ropeway projects. The decision will help in the early execution of such projects.

The Advisory Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change took up the matter on November 6, 2024, on a request of the Himachal Government.

“Keeping in view the larger public interest and the eco-friendly nature of the ropeways, it has been decided to exclude all such projects from the ambit of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980, along with the payment of the net present value (NPV),” the order of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest dated November 29, 2024, stated.

Both Himachal Government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had urged the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to revert to the earlier system that was followed till last year, based on a 2019 notification.

Last year, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had withdrawn the 2019 notification that exempted ropeway projects from seeking forest clearance.

The withdrawal of this exemption was not only resulting in delay in the execution of the ropeway projects but also cost escalation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken up the issue with Union Minister for Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav in October by writing a letter seeking exemption from the FCA, 1980.

Sukhu had also sought the intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard and the latter also took up the matter with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest.

“The construction of ropeways in hilly areas is an eco-friendly activity, involving minimum invasion in forest areas and almost negligible earth cutting or felling of trees.

As such, there is practically negligible or no erosion, and thus buttressing the ecological regimes of hilly areas. Also, this mode helps in providing safe and economical means of transport to people living in remote hilly areas,” the Advisory Committee observed.

However, all conditions for the exemption would remain the same which would be available only for the construction of public utility ropeways.

The other conditions that would remain intact are that the proposed ropeway shall be at least 5 metres above the tree line, the forest area under ropeway passage shall not be included in the total area requested for diversion for the project under the provisions of the FCA, 1980, and the user agency would have no claim on the forestland under the ropeway.

