No toilet tax in Himachal, clarifies CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has categorically denied imposing ‘toilet tax’ in the state.

Interacting with the media in New Delhi on Friday, he said such claims are baseless and should not be used for political purposes.

He said, “In light of the Haryana elections, the BJP is either playing the religion card or raising the toilet tax issue. No one should try to politicise issues purely for political gains, especially when the allegations are far from reality,” he said.

Sukhu said that prior to the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2022, the then BJP government had introduced sops worth Rs 5,000 crore, including provision of free water (in rural areas) in a bid to get votes. Despite these measures, the people of the state voted in favour of the Congress, he added.

He said free water was being provided to even five-star hotels, adding that the current government had taken steps to rationalise the water subsidy and decided to impose minimal charges of Rs 100 per connection per month in rural areas.